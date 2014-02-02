Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    14 [2/2] - Steven Lindsey - Space Inspiration

    14 [2/2] - Steven Lindsey - Space Inspiration

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Episode 14, Segment 2 of 2 - Steven Lindsey - Space Inspiration
    Trident Room Host Mike Wish sits down and has a drink with former NASA astronaut Steven Lindsey. They discuss, “the overview effect”, space wine and the future of tourism.
    This episode was recorded on March 25, 2021.

    STEVEN LINDSEY was commissioned a second lieutenant at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1982. In 1983, after receiving his pilot wings at Reese Air Force Base, Texas, he qualified in the RF-4C Phantom II and was assigned to the 12th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron at Bergstrom Air Force Base, Texas. From 1984 until 1987, he served as a combat-ready pilot, instructor pilot, and academic instructor. In 1987, he was selected to attend graduate school at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, where he studied aeronautical engineering. In 1989, he attended the USAF Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, California. In 1990, Lindsey was assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, where he conducted weapons and systems tests in F-16 and F-4 aircraft. While a member of the 3247th Test Squadron, Lindsey served as the deputy director, Advanced Tactical Air Reconnaissance System Joint Test Force and as the squadron’s F-16 Flight Commander. In August 1993, Lindsey was selected to attend Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Upon graduation in June 1994, he was reassigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida as an Integrated Product Team leader in the USAF SEEK EAGLE Office where he was responsible for Air Force weapons certification for the F16, F-111, A-10, and F-117 aircraft. In March 1995, he was assigned to NASA as an astronaut candidate. Lindsey retired from the Air Force in September 2006.

    He has logged over 7000 hours of flying time in more than 50 different types of aircraft.

    SPECIAL HONORS: Distinguished Graduate, Air Force Undergraduate Pilot Training (1983). Distinguished Graduate and recipient of the Liethen-Tittle Award as the outstanding test pilot of the USAF Test Pilot School Class 89A (1989). Awarded Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Defense Superior Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, four NASA Space Flight Medals, NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, NASA Distinguished Service Medal, NASA Exceptional Service Medal, Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal and Aerial Achievement Medal.

    NASA Profile: https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/lindsey_steven_0.pdf

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org/

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 13:57
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 66051
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108293855.mp3
    Length: 00:32:32
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14 [2/2] - Steven Lindsey - Space Inspiration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    14 [1/2] - Steven Lindsey - An Astronaut Walks into a Bar...
    12 - Col. Randy Pugh - ATHENA and Your Thesis
    13 - Sense 21: Do You Want to Make a Difference?
    11 [1/2] - Southsides with Dr. Whiteside
    11 [2/2] - Dr. Whiteside - Defining the Grey Zones
    10 [1/2] - Dr. Michael A. Glosny - Academia, China and the Cubs
    09 - Dr. Jim Newman - The Overview Effect
    10 [2/2] - Dr. Michael A. Glosny - The Threat of the Other
    07 - Major John Cocomazzi - The Old-Fashioned and the Old Roommates
    08 - Major Jonathan Fagins - The Art of Persistence and Self-Discipline
    02 - Matthew Taranto - The Uniqueness of an NPS Ph.D.
    03 - Prof. Mara Orescanin - Oceanography and the Navy
    04 - Dr. Jennifer Heissel - Family Elements and the DoD
    05 - Ryan Tice - The Rise of the Arctic
    06 - Paul Rasmussen - A Paperboy, the Sizzler and the Navy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Monterey
    NPS
    DoD
    podcast
    Naval Postgraduate School
    flying
    retired
    NASA
    space
    PhD
    astronaut
    stories
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    bar
    Florida
    Navy
    California
    Texas
    education
    Air Force
    host
    Ohio
    Colorado
    Eglin Air Force Base
    military education
    United States Air Force Academy
    US Government
    scientific research
    Air Force Institute of Technology
    the United States of America
    aeronautical engineering
    Reese Air Force Base
    central coast
    military podcast
    the trident room
    space wine
    space tourism
    trident room host
    podcast host
    military stories
    real people
    non-fiction podcast
    education podcast
    USAF Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base
    former astronaut

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT