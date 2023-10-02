The Trident Room Podcast - 48 [2/2] - FWC San Diego, Balancing the End Game

The Trident Room Podcast host Dan Petersen sits down and has a conversation with two members of The Fleet Weather Center San Diego. This episode was recorded on June 15, 2023.



Fleet Weather Center San Diego is a government administration company based out of N 4TH ST, Coronado, California, United States.



FWC-SD and subordinate activities keep the Fleet safe from hazardous weather and enable effective operations and planning decisions by providing timely and accurate aviation, maritime, and installation weather forecasts, warnings, and recommendations. Provide support to Fleet operations and deploy certified teams that provide tactical warfighting advantage for strike and amphibious forces through application of oceanographic and meteorological sciences; provide meteorological and oceanographic (METOC) forecasts and warnings to enable decision superiority in direct support of Carrier Strike Group (CSG), Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG), and Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Commanders, and embarked staffs, as well as, other Navy, Joint and multi-national forces as assigned. Provide the direct oversight of training, maintenance, certification, operations, and readiness of assigned subordinate activities.



Website: https://www.metoc.navy.mil/fwcsd/fwc-sd.html

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fleet-weather-center-san-diego/



