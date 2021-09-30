The Trident Room Podcast - 35 [2/2] - Luke Antonellis - The Missile Age

Marcus Antonellis is from Groton, MA. He attended the College of the Holy Cross, getting his undergraduate degree in Mathematics and commissioning via the NROTC unit. A Naval Surface Warfare Officer, he has served as the Auxiliaries Officer on USS FREEDOM (LCS 1) and as the Damage Control Assistant on USS JOHN PAUL JONES (DDG 53). His assignments had him deploying to the 5th Fleet AOR and participating in multiple Missile Defense Agency test missions.