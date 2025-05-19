Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast – 66 – Cmdr. Matthew Morris and Lt. Cortni Thrasher – Academic Arsenal Series

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Trident Room Podcast lead host U.S. Navy Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood interviews Cmdr. Matthew Morris and Lt. Cortni Thrasher about their unique experiences while working to complete their theses. Cmdr. Morris first discusses how he, along with his thesis partners, designed experimentation to test previous theories of how to transmit the most important information to units in a denied environment. Lt. Thrasher then speaks about her thesis, which is in direct coordination with U.S. Pacific Fleet objectives and a topic from the Nimitz Research Group, studying how the incorporation of amphibious aircraft can benefit military operations in the Pacific.

    Cmdr. Matthew Morris graduated from Dickinson College in 2008 with a BA in German and commissioned through OCS as a SWO in 2009, transferring to Information Professional in 2014. He earned an MS in Network Operations at NPS and is an IW WTI in Command and Control/Cyber Operations. His tours include COMM-O onboard USS LASSEN, OPS and NAV for PCC Hotel, ISO and Staff NAV for COMDESRON 9, Flag COMM-O for CSG-9. He is currently serving as the CSO onboard USS GEORGE WASHINGTON.

    Lt. Cortni Thrasher is an Aerospace Maintenance Duty Officer in the U.S. Navy. She was previously enlisted as an aviation electronics technician after graduation in 2012 with a BS. She worked on Prowlers and Growlers with a deployment on USS STENNIS before transitioning to the AMDO community in 2019 and commissioning through OCS. She then served as a part of VFA 94 in Lamoore, CA as their maintenance material control officer. While there she deployed on the USS NIMITZ for a COVID deployment in 2020 and is now a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 12:43
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86584
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111004685.mp3
    Length: 00:36:28
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

