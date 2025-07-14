The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 69 Part 2 - A Conversation with NPS Dean of Students Capt. Eric J. Skalski, U.S. Navy

In part two of this two-part episode, Trident Room Podcast hosts Alanna Youngblood and Colleen Wilmington sit down with NPS Dean of Students and SEAL Community Bullfrog U.S. Navy Capt. Eric J. Skalski for a conversation on leading NPS’ unique student body, his advice and insights to current and prospective students, and the value of NPS’ industry partners for students.



Today’s podcast may sound familiar to our regular listeners as it will echo themes from METOC Me-talks. We’re bringing DOS onto the podcast today to get to know the leader behind the billet, discuss his role at NPS, and given time constraints, his vision for NPS students.