    The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 69 Part 2 - A Conversation with NPS Dean of Students Capt. Eric J. Skalski, U.S. Navy

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In part two of this two-part episode, Trident Room Podcast hosts Alanna Youngblood and Colleen Wilmington sit down with NPS Dean of Students and SEAL Community Bullfrog U.S. Navy Capt. Eric J. Skalski for a conversation on leading NPS’ unique student body, his advice and insights to current and prospective students, and the value of NPS’ industry partners for students.

    Today’s podcast may sound familiar to our regular listeners as it will echo themes from METOC Me-talks. We’re bringing DOS onto the podcast today to get to know the leader behind the billet, discuss his role at NPS, and given time constraints, his vision for NPS students.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 19:03
    Category: Interviews
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Trident Room
    Naval Postgradaute School
    Navy
    students
    Education
    NPS

