The Trident Room Podcast - 34 [1/2] - Michael Gannon - Below the Surface

Michael Gannon grew up in Dayton, Ohio and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2007. He deployed twice to Central Command Area of Operations in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He commissioned through the Marine Enlisted College Education Program (MECEP) Graduating from the University of Maryland College Park in 2016, with a bachelor’s degree in Military History and diplomacy, graduated from Norwich University in 2019 with a Master’s degree in United States military history. He deployed two more times to Central Command in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. He is a Manpower Officer and will graduate in March of 2022 with a degree in Manpower System Analysis. His thesis research is focused on the cost effectiveness and efficacy of leveraging Computer Aided Instruction in DoD schoolhouses.



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!