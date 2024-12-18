The Trident Room Podcast – 61[2/2] – Road Trip, USA – An International View

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84032" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Trident Room Podcast Senior Producer, Alanna Youngblood interviews two NPS International Students about their whirlwind summer cross-country road trip and experiences with many different national locales through a bright and new viewpoint. This episode was recorded on September 18, 2024.



This episode captures the northern leg of Commander Aang Iskander and Commander Erwin Tan Tolentino’s road trip with their families where they visited sites including the Washington Monument, U.N. Security Council Building, Graceland, The Badlands National Park and everything in between. Please join us in our continuation of a heartwarming adventure and catch the first half (part 1) already on your streaming platform if you missed out!



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. www.npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!