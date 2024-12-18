The Trident Room Podcast Senior Producer, Alanna Youngblood interviews two NPS International Students about their whirlwind summer cross-country road trip and experiences with many different national locales through a bright and new viewpoint. This episode was recorded on September 18, 2024.
This episode captures the northern leg of Commander Aang Iskander and Commander Erwin Tan Tolentino’s road trip with their families where they visited sites including the Washington Monument, U.N. Security Council Building, Graceland, The Badlands National Park and everything in between. Please join us in our continuation of a heartwarming adventure and catch the first half (part 1) already on your streaming platform if you missed out!
The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. www.npsfoundation.org
For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 14:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84032
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110745589.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:03
|Artist
|The Trident Room Podcast
|Album
|The Trident Room Podcast
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Trident Room Podcast – 61[2/2] – Road Trip, USA – An International View, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.