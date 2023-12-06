The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 50 - Sara Dixon - A Student Led Conversation: Celebrating 50 Episodes

The Trident Room Podcast Senior Producer, Sara Dixon, sits down with the hosts of The Trident Room Podcast to celebrate their 50th episode. Meet hosts Sara Dixon, Karl Flynn, Steve Bakotic, Colleen Wilmington, and Dan Petersen as they share how they became members of the team, things they’ve learned while being podcast hosts, and a little about what it means to be part of the Trident Room Podcast.



This episode was recorded on August 23, 2023.





For students and alumni of the Naval Postgraduate School, the Trident Room is an integral and well-known contributor to academic success and great ideas. While a pint poured in the stout mugs that dangle from above is part of that, we’d like to think it is the unfettered conversation that really makes the difference.



No matter what the topic whether it be Stochastic optimization … sub-state, social-revolutionist terrorism … applied fluid mechanics and heat transfer …, The Trident Room Podcast is the destination for illuminating, unencumbered conversation with colleagues, peers and classmates that really brews the NPS learning experience.



The Trident Room Podcast … Stout, unfiltered conversation, always on tap.





Sara Dixon, SENIOR PRODUCER - Sara grew up in Rushville, IN. She graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2010 with a Bachelor’s in English and commissioned in the Marine Corps. After serving as a CH-53E pilot for a few years, she laterally moved careers to become a Manpower Officer. Prior to joining NPS, she served as the G-1 Manpower-Operations Officer for 1st Marine Division on Camp Pendleton, CA. Sara is studying Manpower Systems Analysis.





The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation • http://www.npsfoundation.org/



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!