    28 - Maj. Mike Wish - Below the Surface: Batman Doesn't Have Superpowers

    28 - Maj. Mike Wish - Below the Surface: Batman Doesn't Have Superpowers

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast Host Brenden Jackman sits down with Senior Producer of The Trident Room Podcast Maj Mike Wish.

    Mike is from Colorado Springs, CO. He attended the United States Naval Academy, commissioned in the Marine Corps, and serves as an artillery officer. He has served in rocket and cannon artillery units, instructed gunnery at the officer’s artillery school, and deployed four times to combat and aboard Marine Expeditionary Units. Prior to NPS, he commanded Battery G, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines on Camp Pendleton, CA.
    Episodes Hosted: Episode 23 March 1, Episode 19 November 9, Episode 14 March 25, Episode 13 March 26, Episode 12 March 8
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-wish-410168150/

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 15:26
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 69556
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109059543.mp3
    Length: 00:22:04
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
