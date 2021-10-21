28 - Maj. Mike Wish - Below the Surface: Batman Doesn't Have Superpowers

The Trident Room Podcast Host Brenden Jackman sits down with Senior Producer of The Trident Room Podcast Maj Mike Wish.



Mike is from Colorado Springs, CO. He attended the United States Naval Academy, commissioned in the Marine Corps, and serves as an artillery officer. He has served in rocket and cannon artillery units, instructed gunnery at the officer’s artillery school, and deployed four times to combat and aboard Marine Expeditionary Units. Prior to NPS, he commanded Battery G, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines on Camp Pendleton, CA.

Episodes Hosted: Episode 23 March 1, Episode 19 November 9, Episode 14 March 25, Episode 13 March 26, Episode 12 March 8

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-wish-410168150/



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!