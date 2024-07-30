The Trident Room Podcast – 57 – Rear Adm. John A. Okon – METOC ME-talks

Episode 57 - METOC ME-talks with Maritime Space Officer (MSO) Flag Lead RADM John Okon. In this METOC ME-talks episode, hosts LCDR Alanna Youngblood and LT Daniel Petersen swap leadership outlooks for every occasion and hard-won life transitions with RADM Okon. This episode was recorded on March 6, 2024.



Rear Adm. John A. Okon is a native of Syracuse, New York, and graduated from the State University of New York Maritime College at Fort Schuyler in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and Oceanography. He holds Master’s Degrees in Meteorology and Physical Oceanography from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California, and in National Security Studies from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

Upon commissioning, he initially served as a surface warfare officer and transferred to naval oceanography in 1995. He now serves as a member of the Navy’s Information Warfare Community.

At sea, Okon served aboard USS Ticonderoga (CG 47) as first lieutenant, administrative officer and navigator and aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as meteorologist and oceanographer

Ashore, he served as optimum track ship router at the Naval Atlantic Meteorology and Oceanography Center; aide to commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command; operations officer and executive assistant to the deputy director for regional operations, Joint Staff; senior oceanography assignment and placement officer, Navy Personnel Command; and executive assistant to the deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare and director of naval intelligence.

Okon commanded Naval Oceanography Antisubmarine Warfare Center in Yokosuka, Japan, and Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center in Monterey.

As a flag officer, Okon commanded Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command and served as the oceanographer of the Navy, navigator of the Navy, and hydrographer of the Navy.

Personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal and various personal, campaign and service awards.



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. http://www.npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!