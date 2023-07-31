The Trident Room Podcast - 47 - Lt. Colleen Wilmington - METOC on the Rocks

Lt. Colleen Wilmington commissioned as a Surface Warfare Officer-Meteorology Option in May 2015. She executed her lateral transfer to Navy Meteorology in August 2017.
She is a qualified Surface Warfare Officer and Information Warfare Officer who is currently pursuing a dual master’s degree in Meteorology and Oceanography from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. Throughout her career, she served in the following billets: the Deck Division Officer (USS Nimitz - Bremerton, WA), the Assistant Operations Officer (NOAC Yokosuka - Yokosuka, Japan), and the Science Department Head Assistant Operations Officer (Naval/National Ice Center – Suitland, MD). Lt. Wilmington’s deployments also include USS Theodore Roosevelt (2015), USS Nimitz (2017) (Arabian Gulf), USS Ronald Reagan, USS McCampbell (INDOPAC), Arctic Exercise 2021, and Ice Exercise 2022 (Arctic Circle)
Lt. Colleen Wilmington is currently a student at the Naval Postgraduate School pursuing a dual master's degree in Meteorology and Oceanography. She has served as a METOC Officer for over 5 years.
