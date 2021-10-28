27(1/2) - Jeff Kline and Lyla Englehorn - Warfare Innovation

The Trident Room Podcast host Luke Goorsky sits down with Jeff Kline and Lyla Ann Englehorn – they discuss problem spaces, the importance of research and the future of warfare.



Jeff Kline attended the University of Missouri, School of Engineering, graduating with honors in Industrial Engineering, and received his Navy commission through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program in 1979. His initial sea tour was in USS MOOSBRUGGER (DD-980) serving as Gunnery Officer and Navigator. Jeff's following sea tours included assignments as propulsion officer in USS RANGER (CV-61), Combat Systems Officer in USS JOHN L. HALL (FFG-32), Operations Officer for Tactical Destroyer Squadron 32, Commanding Officer of USS AQUILA (PHM-4), Commanding Officer of USS CUSHING (DD-985), and Deputy Operations Officer of COMSIXTHFLT. His shore tours include Marine Corps Landing Force Training Command, Pacific as an instructor in Naval Gunfire and Supporting Arms, Naval Postgraduate School as a student in Operations Research graduating with honors, and Office of the Secretary of Defense as a Naval Analyst. Jeff is also a 1997 honors graduate of the National War College in Washington D.C.

Jeff is currently a Professor of Practice in the Operations Research department and is the Director of the Wayne P. Hughes Jr. Naval Warfare Studies Institute. He teaches Joint Campaign Analysis, systems analysis, executive risk assessment and contributes to maritime security education programs offered at NPS. Jeff supports applied analytical research in naval warfare, maritime operations and security, theater ballistic missile defense, and future force composition studies. Jeff was a member of the 2017 Chief of Naval Operations Fleet Design Advisory Board. He has also served on several Naval Study Board Committees. His NPS faculty awards include the 2019 J. Steinhardt Award for lifetime achievement in Military Operations Research, the Navy's Superior Civilian Service Award, 2011 Institute for Operations Research and Management Science (INFORMS) Award for Teaching of OR Practice, 2009 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Homeland Security Award, 2007 Hamming Award for interdisciplinary research, 2007 Wayne E. Meyers Award for Excellence in Systems Engineering Research, and the 2005 Northrop Grumman Award for Excellence in Systems Engineering. He is a member of the Military Operations Research Society and the Institute for Operations Research and Management Science.



Ms. Lyla Englehorn, MPP, has a research faculty appointment at Naval Postgraduate School, and supports many research initiatives involving rapid concept generation, innovation, and information sharing. At NPS she has worked on a diverse range of projects and programs, and now serves as the Warfighting Concepts Lead for the Naval Warfare Studies Institute (NWSI) where she guides rapid concept generation using tools of human-centered design. She has held a faculty appointment at NPS since 2012 and in that time has served as the Associate Director for the Consortium for Robotics and Unmanned Systems Education and Research (CRUSER), a member of the instruction team for the International Maritime Security course sequence, and is an active member of the NPS Design Thinking Community of Practice. Lyla earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the Panetta Institute for Public Policy at CSUMB, and completed her undergraduate work at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington. Her research interests include international maritime security policy, information sharing practices, issues around climate change, and innovation processes focusing on human users. Ms. Englehorn holds a TS/SCI clearance.





