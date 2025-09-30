Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 72.5 – TRP Unfiltered #7

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast’s TRP Unfiltered series delivers authentic, unedited conversations by a round table of TRP hosts, students and guests on a submitted question … In this episode, the team discusses professional relationships, and how surrounding yourself with, and learning from, the right people can advance your own development and goals.

    In the latest episode of the Trident Room Podcast’s Unfiltered series, show hosts and guests Elaura and Anthony sit around a table in the Trident Room Rose Garden to discuss this week's topic.

    The views expressed during the Trident Room Podcast are those of the hosts, and do not represent official policy of the Naval Postgraduate School, the U.S. Navy or the U.S. Department of Defense

