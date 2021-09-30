Luke Goorsky is from Santa Clarita, CA. He attended the University of California, San Diego where he earned a bachelor’s degree in History. He received his commission in May 2014 as a naval intelligence officer through Officer Candidate School. Luke served onboard the USS Harry S. Truman, at U.S. Fifth Fleet, and at the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Hawaii Field Office. Luke is enrolled in the department of National Security Affairs in the East Asia track.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 17:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70731
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109255515.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:01
|Artist
|The Trident Room Podcast
|Album
|The Trident Room Podcast
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Trident Room Podcast - 35 [1/2] - Luke Goorsky - Things That Go Boom, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT