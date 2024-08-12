The Trident Room Podcast – 58 – Eric Czaja – Below the Surface

Episode 58 – Eric Czaja – Below the Surface

In this episode, U.S. Army Maj. Eric Czaja discusses his career from his time as a platoon leader leading up to experiences as an NPS student and his thesis research focusing on regenerative agriculture. This episode is hosted by U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Karl Flynn.



This episode was recorded on April 12, 2024. Watch Maj. Czaja and his thesis partner, Maj. Ian McAlpine discuss their research in the NPS Student Profile video.



Download a transcript of this episode.



Segment 1 of 3 – Operational Experiences - [0:00]

Segment 2 of 3 – Homesteading and Agricultural Thesis Research - [11:25]

Segment 3 of 3 – Advice to Students - [30:20]



Eric is a graduate of Marquette University and commissioned as an Infantry officer in 2011. He served as a Rifle Platoon leader, Reconnaissance Platoon Leader, Company Executive Officer and Assistant Operations Officer in the 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA. After successfully completing the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2018, Eric served as a Special Forces Operation Detachment- Alpha Commander in 3rd Special Forces Group. Eric has successfully led Soldiers in Africa and Afghanistan and is a June 2024 graduate with an M.S. degree in Defense Analysis at the Naval Postgraduate School.



