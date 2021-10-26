The Trident Room Podcast - 33 [2/2] - Dr. Jeff Haferman – Supercomputing and NPS

Description: Episode 33 [Segment 2 of 2] - Dr. Jeff Haferman – Supercomputing and NPS



The Trident Room Podcast Host Luke Goorsky sits down with Dr. Jeff Haferman.

This episode was recorded on October 26, 2021.



Jeff Haferman has an B.S. Degree in Mathematics from The University of Chicago, and M.S. & Ph.D. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Iowa. He did his post-doctoral studies at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. He came to Monterey in 1997 where he started his civilian career at the Navy at Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center (FNMOC), the Navy Weather Central. In 2006 he started working as the High Performance Computing Manager at NPS, and is currently the Director of Research Computing within ITACS at NPS.



E-mail: jlhaferm@nps.edu

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffhaferman



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!



The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.