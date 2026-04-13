The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 78 - Inspiring the Next Generation with NPS STEM Director Dr. Jennifer Carson, Part I

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The Trident Room Podcast sits down with NPS STEM Director Dr. Jennifer Carson for a

conversation on her journey from astrophysics research to science outreach, the

challenges and rewards of making complex ideas accessible to the public, and the role of

STEM in inspiring the next generation. She also shares what’s ahead for this year’s

Discovery Day and how the event connects Naval Postgraduate School research with the

wider community.