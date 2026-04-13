(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 78 - Inspiring the Next Generation with NPS STEM Director Dr. Jennifer Carson, Part I

    The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 78 - Inspiring the Next Generation with NPS STEM Director Dr. Jennifer Carson, Part I

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast sits down with NPS STEM Director Dr. Jennifer Carson for a
    conversation on her journey from astrophysics research to science outreach, the
    challenges and rewards of making complex ideas accessible to the public, and the role of
    STEM in inspiring the next generation. She also shares what’s ahead for this year’s
    Discovery Day and how the event connects Naval Postgraduate School research with the
    wider community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 14:03
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91286
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111628254.mp3
    Length: 00:26:32
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 78 - Inspiring the Next Generation with NPS STEM Director Dr. Jennifer Carson, Part I, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    astrophysics
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    Trident Room Podcast
    Jennifer Carson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio