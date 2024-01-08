Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - 51 [1/2] - Chef Loveday - From Shack to Chateau

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast Senior Producer, Sara Dixon sits down and has a conversation with The Love Shack’s Chef Loveday. This episode was recorded on August 28, 2023.

    CHEF LOVEDAY was born in the Seychelles in 1957. Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off the east coast of Africa, north of Madagascar. He came to San Jose, California in 1980. He then moved to Santa Maria where he started working for a car dealership in customer service. It was his first job in the U.S. It was always his dream to become a U.S. citizen and he achieved that goal in the year 2012.

    He has been a cook at the Bayonet and Blackhorse Golf Course and worked with Celebrity Food Network Chefs in places like Carmel, Pebble Beach, Beverly Hills, and Los Angeles as he built his career. Our own Chef Loveday is famous around the world for being the one to see when anyone from abroad arrives at NPS. Why? Because of the delicious meals he serves.

    Connect with Chef Loveday on:
    - Facebook: Chef Loveday Camille
    - YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@chefloveday6158

    NPS article about “The Love Shack”: https://nps.edu/-/-love-shack-founder-is-nsa-monterey-s-new-executive-chef


    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. www.npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 15:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78289
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110078533.mp3
    Length: 00:24:27
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Monterey
    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Navy
    California
    Army

