The Trident Room Podcast - 43 - Lt. Col. Chris Dellow – Marine Corps FAOs, a Key Player in Concept for Stand-in Forces

The Trident Room Podcast host Sydney Murkins sits down and has a conversation with Lt. Col. Chris Dellow, USMC. This episode was recorded on January 22, 2023.



Lt. Col. Chris Dellow is an Infantry Officer, International Affairs Program Manager and FAO Advocate, HQMC.



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. www.npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!



The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.