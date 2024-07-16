The Trident Room Podcast – 56 [2/2] – Alanna Youngblood and Sarah Dixon – History and Hauntings of Hotel Del Monte

Join Host Alanna Youngblood and Senior Producer Sarah Dixon continue their investigation of the hauntings of the Hotel Del Monte on the Naval Postgraduate School. In this episode the history discussed in part one is compared to eyewitness accounts and patterns are discussed as Sarah and Alanna try to discover who really is haunting the hotel’s halls. This episode was recorded on February 21, 2024.

Hotel Del Monte was the catalyst for Monterey's modern-day tourism industry and a trendsetter in the development of sports and recreation. At its zenith, Hotel Del Monte encompassed 20,000-acres spread across the Monterey Peninsula. Guests included American presidents, world leaders, industrials, business executives, famous artist, poets, musicians, dancers, comedians, film stars, and other notables.

The Visionaries who established and shaped the resort, Charles Crocker and Sam Morse, created an enduring legacy. (From https://library.nps.edu/hotel-del-monte)

Could it be these founders or some of the other past patrons trying to communicate with guests in the here and now?

Other Related Websites and Source Material:

• www.Gilderlehrman.org (Letter from Silas Mack to his mother describing the impact of the 1906 Earthquake to the local Monterey area)

• https://monterey.org/city_hall/fire/about/history_of_mfd.php (history of the Monterey Fire Department that covers the two fires mentioned during the episode)

• https://www.hmdb.org/m.asp?m=223754 (History of the U.S. Navy’s Postgraduate School from Annapolis, MD to Monterey, CA)

The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. www.npsfoundation.org

For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!