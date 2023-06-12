The Trident Room Podcast – 45 [2/2] – Col. Jason Perry – The Art and Science of War

In this episode, Col. Perry discusses his career from his time as a platoon commander to his current billet as the Senior Marine at NPS, hosted by Karl Flynn. This episode was recorded on May 10, 2023.



Colonel Perry commissioned in 1995. He commanded in Fleet Marine Force units at every level from Rifle Platoon to Infantry Regiment. Most recently, he served as Assistant Division Commander at 3rd Marine Division. He attended NPS from 1999-2000 graduating with a degree in National Security Affairs. Col Perry has served as a Japan Foreign Area Officer in billets including Japan Director in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Marine Forces Pacific Liaison Officer to the Japan Ground Self Defense Force in Tokyo, and Branch Head for Pacific Division at Headquarters Marine Corps.



https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-perry1995



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation - www.npsfoundation.org.



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!