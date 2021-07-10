30 [2/2] - Luke Goorsky and Marcus Antonellis - The Future of The Surface

Episode 30 [Segment 2 of 2] - Luke Goorsky and Marcus Antonellis - The Future of The Surface



The Trident Room Podcast hosts Luke Goorsky and Marcus Antonellis sit down and have a conversation.



This episode was recorded on October 07, 2021.



Luke Goorsky is from Santa Clarita, CA. He attended the University of California, San Diego where he earned a bachelor’s degree in History. He received his commission in May 2014 as a naval intelligence officer through Officer Candidate School. Luke served onboard the USS Harry S. Truman, at U.S. Fifth Fleet, and at the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Hawaii Field Office. Luke is enrolled in the department of National Security Affairs in the East Asia track.



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/luke-goorsky-b7225513b/



Marcus Antonellis is from Groton, MA. He attended the College of the Holy Cross, getting his undergraduate degree in Mathematics and commissioning via the NROTC unit. A Naval Surface Warfare Officer, he has served as the Auxiliaries Officer on USS FREEDOM (LCS 1) and as the Damage Control Assistant on USS JOHN PAUL JONES (DDG 53). His assignments had him deploying to the 5th Fleet AOR and participating in multiple Missile Defense Agency test missions.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcus-antonellis-a3649655/



