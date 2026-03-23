The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 75 Part I – Decoding the Life and Achievements of Dr. Richard Hamming

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In part one of this episode, TRP host Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood sits down with Dr. Martin Mandelberg to discuss his experiences working with Dr. Richard Hamming as the iconic mathematician’s one, and only, PhD student. Dr. Mandelberg recounts all his trials, tribulations, and challenges in working with a personality such as Dr. Hamming, and the special, cherished connection he shared with his mentor.