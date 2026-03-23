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    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 75 Part I – Decoding the Life and Achievements of Dr. Richard Hamming

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 75 Part I – Decoding the Life and Achievements of Dr. Richard Hamming

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    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In part one of this episode, TRP host Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood sits down with Dr. Martin Mandelberg to discuss his experiences working with Dr. Richard Hamming as the iconic mathematician’s one, and only, PhD student. Dr. Mandelberg recounts all his trials, tribulations, and challenges in working with a personality such as Dr. Hamming, and the special, cherished connection he shared with his mentor.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 17:11
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90950
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111593129.mp3
    Length: 00:27:57
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Martin
    Naval Postgradaute School
    Dr. Martin Mandelberg
    Mandelberg
    Dr. Hamming
    Dr. Richard Hamming

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