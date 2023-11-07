The Trident Room Podcast – 49 – MSgt Jaime Gallardo USMC – Mind, Body, Spirit, Finance

In this episode, our guest discussed his mission to enable service members and veterans to improve their financial literacy. hosted by Traver Mayfield. This episode was recorded on August 18, 2023.
MSgt Jaime Gallardo is a US Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Technician, assigned to the Defense Nuclear Weapons School. He instructs service members on how to respond to accidents of US nuclear stockpile weapon systems and identification and initial response for improvised nuclear devices and radiological dispersal devices. He is also a business owner, financial professional, podcaster, fly fisherman and retired skydiver. He is on a mission to inspire service members and veterans to improve their financial literacy.
The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation • http://www.npsfoundation.org.
For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!
