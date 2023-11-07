The Trident Room Podcast – 49 – MSgt Jaime Gallardo USMC – Mind, Body, Spirit, Finance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77340" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, our guest discussed his mission to enable service members and veterans to improve their financial literacy. hosted by Traver Mayfield. This episode was recorded on August 18, 2023.



MSgt Jaime Gallardo is a US Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Technician, assigned to the Defense Nuclear Weapons School. He instructs service members on how to respond to accidents of US nuclear stockpile weapon systems and identification and initial response for improvised nuclear devices and radiological dispersal devices. He is also a business owner, financial professional, podcaster, fly fisherman and retired skydiver. He is on a mission to inspire service members and veterans to improve their financial literacy.



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation • http://www.npsfoundation.org.



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!