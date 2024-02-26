Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 52 - Colonel Jason Perry - Making Yourself Invaluable

    The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 52 - Colonel Jason Perry - Making Yourself Invaluable

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In this episode, Colonel Perry discusses his experiences as the Senior Marine at NPS, hosted by Karl Flynn.


    Colonel Perry commissioned in 1995. He commanded in Fleet Marine Force units at every level from Rifle Platoon to Infantry Regiment. Most recently, he served as Assistant Division Commander at 3rd Marine Division. He attended NPS from 1999-2000 graduating with a degree in National Security Affairs. Col Perry has served as a Japan Foreign Area Officer in billets including Japan Director in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Marine Forces Pacific Liaison Officer to the Japan Ground Self Defense Force in Tokyo, and Branch Head for Pacific Division at Headquarters Marine Corps. He assumed the role of the senior Marine at NPS in 2022.

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-perry1995

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US
