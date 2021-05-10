Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17 [1/2] – Marcus Antonellis – SWO 101

    17 [1/2] – Marcus Antonellis – SWO 101

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Episode 17, Segment 1 of 2 - Marcus Antonellis – SWO 101
    Trident Room Host Luke Goorsky sits down and gets to know NPS student and fellow host, Marcus Antonellis. They discuss what inspired him to produce a podcast and the duties of a Surface Warfare Officer (SWO).
    This episode was recorded on May 10, 2021.

    MARCUS ANTONELLIS is pursuing a Master's Degree in Military Space Systems Operations at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. He is a current Naval Officer and graduate of The College of the Holy Cross located in Worcester, MA.

    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcus-antonellis-a3649655/

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org/

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 13:46
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 67352
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108577880.mp3
    Length: 00:23:36
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 42

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17 [1/2] – Marcus Antonellis – SWO 101, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    14 [1/2] - Steven Lindsey - An Astronaut Walks into a Bar...
    14 [2/2] - Steven Lindsey - Space Inspiration
    17 [2/2] – Marcus Antonellis – The Space SWO
    12 - Col. Randy Pugh - ATHENA and Your Thesis
    13 - Sense 21: Do You Want to Make a Difference?
    11 [1/2] - Southsides with Dr. Whiteside
    11 [2/2] - Dr. Whiteside - Defining the Grey Zones
    10 [1/2] - Dr. Michael A. Glosny - Academia, China and the Cubs
    16 - Capt. Ben Cohen - Sustainability and the Military
    09 - Dr. Jim Newman - The Overview Effect
    15 [1/2] - Sherman Neal II - The Battle for Change
    15 [2/2] - Sherman Neal II - Textbooks and the Truth
    10 [2/2] - Dr. Michael A. Glosny - The Threat of the Other
    07 - Major John Cocomazzi - The Old-Fashioned and the Old Roommates
    08 - Major Jonathan Fagins - The Art of Persistence and Self-Discipline
    02 - Matthew Taranto - The Uniqueness of an NPS Ph.D.
    03 - Prof. Mara Orescanin - Oceanography and the Navy
    04 - Dr. Jennifer Heissel - Family Elements and the DoD
    05 - Ryan Tice - The Rise of the Arctic
    06 - Paul Rasmussen - A Paperboy, the Sizzler and the Navy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Monterey
    NPS
    DoD
    USMC
    podcast
    NASA
    SWO
    Master’s Degree
    Navy
    California
    military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Army
    military education
    The United States
    Surface Warfare Officer
    College of The Holy Cross
    Space Systems
    SpaceX
    military podcast
    The Trident Room
    The Naval Postgraduate School
    education podcast
    Marcus Antonellis
    Military Space Systems

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT