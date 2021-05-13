The Trident Room Podcast - 39 - Dr. Marigee Bacolod, Maj. Alex Ryan and Others - Manpower Economics and the USMC

Senior Producer of The Trident Room Podcast, Mike Wish. sits down and has a conversation with Marigee Bacolod. Maj Rob Wells, Alex W. Ryan and students of NPS.



This episode was recorded on May 13, 2021.



MARIGEE BACOLOD contributes to two key areas in labor economics: skills and its rewards in the labor market, and economics of education, including applications to the U.S. military. For instance, Marigee studies skill returns in local labor markets, the gender wage gap, teacher quality, distance education, and military manpower quality. Progress in these areas helps our understanding and promotion of multiple skill development and talent management. At NPS, Marigee teaches courses and supervises theses in the M.S. in Management and MBA programs. Prior to joining NPS in 2014, she was Assistant Professor of Economics at University of California, Irvine, and was Adjunct Faculty at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. Marigee earned my Ph.D. in Economics from UCLA, from where she also received my M.A. and B.A. in Economics.



MAJ ROB WELLS is an Artillery Officer currently serving at Camp Lejeune, NC.

He was commissioned in 2008 and his operational tours have included 11th

Marines, 1st ANGLICO, and 10th Marines. Maj Wells has deployed multiple

times overseas to the Pacific Area of Operations, Afghanistan, and various

locations throughout the Central Command Area of Operations. From 2019 to

2021, he was assigned to Manpower and Reserve Affairs, MMRP, and worked on

development, policy, and implementation of the Junior Enlisted Performance

Evaluation System (JEPES).



ALEX W. RYAN is a Naval Postgraduate School Alumni with the background of data science. Data science skills: NLP, computer vision, data preprocessing, machine learning, OCR, docker, geospatial analysis, project management



The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.