The Trident Room Podcast-Episode 79.5-TRP Unfiltered #9

The Trident Room Podcast’s TRP Unfiltered series delivers authentic, unedited
conversations by a round table of TRP hosts, students and guests on a submitted topic …
In this episode, the TRP team discusses their experiences at NPS, and how some
longstanding naval traditions while underway have changed over the years.
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In the latest episode of the Trident Room Podcast’s Unfiltered series, show hosts Elaura
and Anthony and their guests sit around a table in the Trident Room Rose Garden to
discuss this week's topic.
The views expressed during the Trident Room Podcast are those of the hosts, and do not
represent official policy of the Naval Postgraduate School, the U.S. Navy or the U.S.
Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 16:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91713
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111681664.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:53
|Artist
|The Trident Room Podcast
|Album
|The Trident Room Podcast
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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