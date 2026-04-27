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    The Trident Room Podcast-Episode 79.5-TRP Unfiltered #9

    The Trident Room Podcast-Episode 79.5-TRP Unfiltered #9

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    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast’s TRP Unfiltered series delivers authentic, unedited
    conversations by a round table of TRP hosts, students and guests on a submitted topic …

    In this episode, the TRP team discusses their experiences at NPS, and how some
    longstanding naval traditions while underway have changed over the years.
    ------
    In the latest episode of the Trident Room Podcast’s Unfiltered series, show hosts Elaura
    and Anthony and their guests sit around a table in the Trident Room Rose Garden to
    discuss this week's topic.

    The views expressed during the Trident Room Podcast are those of the hosts, and do not
    represent official policy of the Naval Postgraduate School, the U.S. Navy or the U.S.
    Department of Defense.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:20
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91713
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111681664.mp3
    Length: 00:31:53
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Trident Room Podcast-Episode 79.5-TRP Unfiltered #9, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    collaboration
    innovation
    TRP
    The Trident Room Podcast
    Naval Postgraduate School
    unfiltered

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