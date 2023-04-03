The Trident Room Podcast - 44 - Lt. Paul Johnson - Beards in the Navy

The Trident Room Podcast host Jeremy Fredrichsdorf sits down and has a conversation with Lt. Paul Johnson. This episode was recorded on January 22, 2023.



A native of Royersford, Pennsylvania, Lt. Paul D. Johnson graduated from The Pennsylvania State University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering commissioning through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program.



Afloat, Lt. Johnson completed his division officer tours aboard the destroyer USS DONALD COOK (DDG 75) as the Repair Officer and Assistant Chief Engineer and then aboard the cruiser USS COWPENS (CG 63) as the Antiterrorism Officer. During his sea tours he was forward-deployed to Rota, Spain completing joint and combined operations across Europe and Africa including ballistic missile defense in support of Commander Task Force 65 and then supported an extensive maintenance period through the Service Life Extension Program.



Ashore, Lt. Johnson will be an instructor with Surface Warfare Officers School Command in Newport, RI teaching as part of the Advanced Division Officer Course with emphasis in Maritime Warfare.



Lt. Johnson’s personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (with Gold Star), and various unit and service awards.





