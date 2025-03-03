The Trident Room Podcast –63 – Lt. Anthony Castillo – Below the Surface

In this episode, Lt. Anthony Castillo, the newest host to join the Trident Room Podcast team, dives deep into detailing his very unique naval career, spanning nuclear power training as an Electrician’s Mate (EM), to commissioning as a Nuclear Surface Warfare Officer, to now serving as a Health Care Information Systems Officer. He is currently at the Naval Postgraduate School, knee-deep, in the PhD program for Network Operations and Technology.

Lt. Castillo is a native of the Central Coast of California. In 2013, he took the oath of enlistment and reported to Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. He then journeyed from Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) A-School and Nuclear Power School (where he was selected for the Seaman to Admiral (STA-21) program) to the Citadel where he earned his commission as well as a BS in both Electrical Engineering and Mathematics.

As an officer, he served as the Combat Electronics Division Officer and the Strike Officer onboard the USS MUSTIN (DDG 89) out of Yokosuka, Japan, trained at Officer Nuclear Power School and at Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU), and became the first Reactor Networking Division Officer onboard the USS GERALD R FORD (CVN 78).

Lt. Castillo‘s career took a sharp turn after reporting to the USNS COMFORT (T-AH 20) as Director of Operations. There he was selected to lateral transfer to the Medical Service Corps as a Health Care Information Systems Officer after which he joined us here at the Naval Postgraduate School for his master’s and now PhD in Information Sciences in the Network Operations and Technology program.