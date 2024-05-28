The Trident Room Podcast - 54 - Dan Petersen - Below the Surface

In this episode, Dan Petersen shares lessons learned after nearly 20 years as an enlisted and officer Naval Meteorologist and Oceanographer about leadership, operational excellence, and work-life-family balance.



Segment 1 of 5 – Meteorology and Oceanography in Wargaming - [3:09]



Segment 2 of 5 – Dan’s experience with Meteorology, Oceanography, Unmanned Vehicles, and Naval Special Warfare- [4:06]



Segment 3 of 5 – Leveraging operational experience into a research environment- [11:50]



Segment 4 of 5 – Work-Life-Family Balance - [19:18]



Segment 5 of 5 – Recommended research topics for other scholars - [25:07]



Dan is a Naval Meteorologist and Oceanographer, both Commander of the Winds and Seas (marketing department, see Chaplain for Official title). But most importantly, he is just a kid off the streets who has learned through his military experience how to make a global impact.



