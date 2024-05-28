Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - 54 - Dan Petersen - Below the Surface

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In this episode, Dan Petersen shares lessons learned after nearly 20 years as an enlisted and officer Naval Meteorologist and Oceanographer about leadership, operational excellence, and work-life-family balance.

    Segment 1 of 5 – Meteorology and Oceanography in Wargaming - [3:09]

    Segment 2 of 5 – Dan’s experience with Meteorology, Oceanography, Unmanned Vehicles, and Naval Special Warfare- [4:06]

    Segment 3 of 5 – Leveraging operational experience into a research environment- [11:50]

    Segment 4 of 5 – Work-Life-Family Balance - [19:18]

    Segment 5 of 5 – Recommended research topics for other scholars - [25:07]

    Dan is a Naval Meteorologist and Oceanographer, both Commander of the Winds and Seas (marketing department, see Chaplain for Official title). But most importantly, he is just a kid off the streets who has learned through his military experience how to make a global impact.

    The Trident Room has been brought to by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    AUDIO INFO

    Meteorology

    Oceanography

