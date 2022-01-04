The Trident Room Podcast - 32 - CSM Joseph Fancher and Carlos Sanchez - Why Now?

Episode 32 - CSM Joseph Fancher and Carlos Sanchez - Why Now?



The Trident Room Podcast Host Brenden Jackman sits down with CSM Joseph Fancher and Carlos Sanchez from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the Army Special Operation’s Center of Excellence.

This episode was recorded on January 04, 2022.



Command Sergeant Major Joseph L. Fancher currently serves as the Command Sergeant Major of the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the Army Special Operation’s Center of Excellence.



He began his military service in 1990. CSM Fancher has served as a Special Forces Engineer Sergeant, Intelligence Sergeant, Special Operations Detachment Alpha Operations Sergeant and in multiple positions as a sergeant major. He is a graduate of the Sergeants Major Course and the Joint Special Operations University Summit Course. His civilian education includes an Associates in Science from Jefferson Community College, a Bachelor of Science from Excelsior College of New York and a Master’s in Business Management and Leadership from the George Herbert Walker School of Business at Webster University. CSM Fancher has multiple deployments in the Middle East and the Special Operations Command-South area of responsibility. His Special Forces career experiences and life-long love for the outdoors provide him a unique perspective how the Warrior Sportsmen program mitigates the adverse impact of multiple long-term, overseas deployments. He advises the Board of Directors about programs and participant selection.



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!



The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.