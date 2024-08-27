The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 59 – METOC ME-talks with CNMOC Operations Officer, Cmdr. Casey Gon

In this METOC ME-talks episode, hosts Lt. Cmdr. Colleen Wilmington, Lt. Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood and Lt. Daniel Petersen discuss with Cmdr. Gon, his METOC experience and howthe U.S. Navy utilizes CNMOC. This episode was recorded on March 15, 2024.



Cmdr. Casey Gon received his Master’s of Science in Meteorology and Oceanography from NPS in 2013 and his Ph.D. in Oceanography from NPS in 2019. Cmdr. Gon’s diverse operational history and educational experience at NPS is a unique METOC path. The podcast centers around his METOC career and includes lessons in leadership, taking advantage of opportunities in life and how Navy METOC influences other services around the world by setting the standard for fleet support. Whether that is by supporting other ice services, shutting down a command, Fleet Survey Team, to reallocate support or as the Operations Officer of CNMOC, where Cmdr. Gon is responsible for ensuring that support to the fleet is timely, accurate, and applicable. His oversight in transitioning science to operational use in a global maritime operations center,

which is made up of operations, intelligence, and international programs, is vital to the continued success of our community.



