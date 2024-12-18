Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast – 61[1/2] – Road Trip, USA – An International View

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast Senior Producer, Alanna Youngblood interviews two NPS International Students about their whirlwind summer cross-country road trip and experiences many different national locales through a bright and new viewpoint. This episode was recorded on September 18, 2024.

    This episode captures the southern leg of Commander Aang Iskander and Commander Erwin Tan Tolentino’s road trip with their families where they visited sites including Area 51, NASA, the Coca Cola Museum in Georgia, Key Largo, the Everglades and everything in between. Please join us for a heartwarming adventure and stay tuned for the second installment detailing the northern half of their journey coming soon!

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. www.npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

