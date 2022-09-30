Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - 40 - Erik Dahl, Ph.d – Understanding Intelligence

    The Trident Room Podcast - 40 - Erik Dahl, Ph.d – Understanding Intelligence

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast host Zach Ward sits down and have a conversation with Professor Erik Dahl.

    This episode was recorded on September 30, 2022.

    Erik Dahl joined the faculty of the Department of National Security Affairs in September 2008, and he is currently an Associate Professor of National Security Affairs. He is also on the faculty of the Center for Homeland Defense and Security at NPS.

    Before joining NPS, from 2006 to 2008 Dahl was a pre-doctoral research fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. He received his Ph.D. from the Fletcher School of Tufts University, from which he also received a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy. In addition, he holds master's degrees from the Naval War College and the London School of Economics, and a bachelor's degree from Harvard.

    His research focuses on intelligence, terrorism, and homeland security, and his book, Intelligence and Surprise Attack: Failure and Success from Pearl Harbor to 9/11 and Beyond, was published by Georgetown University Press in 2013. Dahl's work has been published in Political Science Quarterly, Studies in Conflict and Terrorism, Intelligence and National Security, The International Journal of Intelligence and Counterintelligence, Strategic Studies Quarterly, Homeland Security Affairs, The Journal of Strategic Studies, Defense Studies, The Journal of Policing, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism, and The Naval War College Review among others.

    Dahl retired from the U.S. Navy in 2002 after serving 21 years as an intelligence officer. From 1999 to 2002, he served on the faculty of the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

    Expertise: Intelligence, Terrorism, Homeland Security, IR Theory

    Teaching Interests:

    Intelligence for Homeland Defense and Security

    Introduction to International Relations

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

