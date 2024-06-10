Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - 55 - Capt. Heather Quilenderino - Commanding the NOOC

    The Trident Room Podcast - 55 - Capt. Heather Quilenderino - Commanding the NOOC

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    In this METOC ME-talks episode, hosts LCDR Colleen Wilmington, LCDR Alanna
    Youngblood and LT Daniel Petersen discuss with CAPT Quilenderino her METOC experience and how the U.S. Navy utilizes the NOOC. This episode was recorded on January 30, 2024.

    CAPT Quilenderino received her PhD in Meteorology from NPS in 2012. Having served in diverse METOC billets, her expertise is recognized throughout the METOC community. The podcast centers around her METOC and dual-military experience and includes lessons in leadership and resilience. As the Commanding Officer of the NOOC, CAPT Quilenderino is responsible for ensuring that support to the fleet is timely, accurate, and applicable. Whether this
    is by utilizing reservists to reduce knowledge gaps or implementing AI/ML initiatives, her command philosophy aims for perfection but keeps operational readiness the foremost priority.

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. http://www.npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

