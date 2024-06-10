The Trident Room Podcast - 55 - Capt. Heather Quilenderino - Commanding the NOOC

In this METOC ME-talks episode, hosts LCDR Colleen Wilmington, LCDR Alanna
Youngblood and LT Daniel Petersen discuss with CAPT Quilenderino her METOC experience and how the U.S. Navy utilizes the NOOC. This episode was recorded on January 30, 2024.
CAPT Quilenderino received her PhD in Meteorology from NPS in 2012. Having served in diverse METOC billets, her expertise is recognized throughout the METOC community. The podcast centers around her METOC and dual-military experience and includes lessons in leadership and resilience. As the Commanding Officer of the NOOC, CAPT Quilenderino is responsible for ensuring that support to the fleet is timely, accurate, and applicable. Whether this
is by utilizing reservists to reduce knowledge gaps or implementing AI/ML initiatives, her command philosophy aims for perfection but keeps operational readiness the foremost priority.
