The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 68 - A Conversation with NPS Dean of Students Capt. Eric J. Skalski, U.S. Navy

In part one of this two-part episode, the Trident Room Podcast hosts Alanna Youngblood and Colleen Wilmington sit down with NPS Dean of Students Capt. Eric J. Skalski for a conversation on lessons learned over four decades of service, the importance of educating warfighters, and the challenges and opportunities in serving NPS’ diverse, international student community.



Today’s podcast may sound familiar to our regular listeners as it will echo themes from METOC Me-talks. We’re bringing DOS onto the podcast today to get to know the leader behind the billet, discuss his role at NPS, and given time constraints, his vision for NPS students.