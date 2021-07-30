24 - Dr. Britta Hale - Exchanging Big Ideas

Trident Room Host Michael Gannon sits down with cryptographer and NPS faculty member Dr. Britta Hale.

This episode was recorded on July 30, 2021.



PROF. BRITTA HALE is a cryptographer and faculty in the Computer Science Department at the Naval Postgraduate School. Prof. Hale has a PhD from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), and a Master’s of Science in Mathematics of Cryptography and Communications from Royal Holloway University of London (RHUL). Her focus areas include cryptographic key exchange and authentication protocols, cryptographic self-healing recovery after cyberattacks, post-quantum security, e-voting, unmanned system C2 security, and counter unmanned systems. Dr. Hale is a member of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and International Association for Cryptologic Research (IACR).



Faculty Page: https://nps.edu/faculty-profiles/-/cv/britta.hale



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!



The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.