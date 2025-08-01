Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 70 – Academic Arsenal Series – Bowman Scholars

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 70 – Academic Arsenal Series – Bowman Scholars

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In the latest episode of the Academic Arsenal series, host Lt. Cmdr. Colleen Wilmington talks with two NPS students graduating through the Bowman Scholarship program for high-performing U.S. Naval Academy graduates pursuing assignments in the nuclear Navy.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 12:24
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87871
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111216807.mp3
    Length: 00:16:19
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 70 – Academic Arsenal Series – Bowman Scholars, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    student
    Navy
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Military
    research

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download