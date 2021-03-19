21 - Vice Adm. Peter Daly - Why Not Ask?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68295" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Trident Room Host Marcus Antonellis sits down and has a conversation with Chief Executive Officer of the United States Naval Institute, VADM Peter Daly. In this episode, Daly talks about his passion for leadership and education.

This episode was recorded on March 19, 2021.



Peter Daly is the Chief Executive Officer of the United States Naval Institute, one of the most respected professional associations and thought leaders in the United States. Comprising almost 50,000 members, the Institute has served for 145 years as the open, independent non-partisan forum of the sea services. The U.S. Naval Institute advances the professional, literary, and scientific understanding of sea power and other issues critical to national defense.

Prior to accepting the CEO post in 2011, Vice Admiral Daly served as Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. His Navy career, spanning more than 30 years, includes command of the destroyer USS Russell (DDG-59); Command of Destroyer Squadron 31; and Command of Carrier Strike Group 11 — Nimitz Strike Group. During each of these commands, he deployed to the 5th and 7th Fleet Areas of Responsibility — participating in Operation Desert Strike in 1996 in Russell and as Sea Combat Commander for the Lincoln Battle Group in the Gulf immediately after the attack on USS Cole in 2000. As Nimitz Strike Group Commander in 2005, he led Task Forces 50, 152 and 58 in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom and maritime intercept operations in the Arabian Gulf.

Shore assignments include executive assistant and program analyst, J-8, Joint Staff; executive assistant to the Commander, Pacific Fleet; and executive assistant to the Commander, U.S. Pacific Command. As a flag officer, he served as Deputy for Resources and Acquisition (J-8) Joint Staff; Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of the Navy; and as Deputy N3/N5 (Operations, Plans and Strategy) in the Navy Staff.

A Life Member of the Naval Institute and former member of the Institute’s Editorial Board, he also serves on the Advisory Board for ManTech International.

He is a native of Chicago, a graduate of the College of Holy Cross (A.B. Economics), receiving a regular commission through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He holds a Master’s degree in Operations Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California.



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org/



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!



The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.