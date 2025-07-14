Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 69.5 - TRP Unfiltered

    The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 69.5 - TRP Unfiltered

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Trident Room Podcast Hosts Elaura and Alanna sit around a table in the Trident Room Rose Garden to discuss this week’s topic, personal perspectives on the value of engaging through Social Media.

    The views expressed during the Trident Room Podcast are those of the hosts, and do not represent official policy of the Naval Postgraduate School, the U.S. Navy or the U.S. Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 19:20
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:24:41
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    TRP
    Trident Room
    discussion
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Monterey
    NPS

