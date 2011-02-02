11 [2/2] - Dr. Whiteside - Defining the Grey Zones

Episode 11, Segment 2 of 2 - Defining the Grey Zone

NPS Students Mike Morris and Brian Pajarillo sit down and have a drink with co-author of The Isis Reader – Dr. Craig Whiteside.

This episode was recorded on August 19, 2020.



Dr. Craig Whiteside is an associate professor of National Security Affairs at the U.S. Naval War College as part of the resident program, Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. He is a senior associate with NWC’s Center on Irregular Warfare and Armed Groups and a fellow at the International Centre for Counter-terrorism – The Hague’s and the George Washington University’s program on extremism. He is a co-author of “The ISIS Reader” (Hurst/Oxford-2019). He holds a doctorate in political science from Washington State University and is a former U.S. Army officer.



Areas of Expertise:

Counter-terrorism

Information Operations

Irregular Warfare



Dr. Whiteside’s Publications: usnwc.edu/Publications/Faculty-Publications?filter=Craig%20Whiteside

Email: CaWhites@nps.edu

Faculty Webpage: usnwc.edu/Faculty-and-Departments/Directory/Craig-A-Whiteside

The ISIS Reader Information: https://www.hurstpublishers.com/book/the-isis-reader/



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org/



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!



The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.