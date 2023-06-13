The Trident Room Podcast – 46 [1/2] – Maj. Paul Sanford – Fail Fast, Learn Faster

In this episode, our guest discussed the state of Marine Corps entry level, career progression, and skills enhancement training, hosted by Traver Mayfield. This episode was recorded on May 3, 2023.



Major Sanford enlisted into the Marine Corps in 2002 and commissioned in 2008. He deployed multiple times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and received other assignments both CONUS and OCONUS prior to his selection on the Commandant’s Professional Intermediate-Level Education Board to pursue his master’s degree in education in 2018. Following his graduation from Arizona State University in 2020, he received his current assignment as Officer in Charge, Train the Trainer School (now Center for Learning and Faculty Development), Training Command.



