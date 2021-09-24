The Trident Room Podcast - 37 [1/2] - Capt. Valerie Smith - 2020 USMC Aviator of the Year

The Trident Room Podcast host Michael Gannon sits down and has a conversation with Aviator of the Year – Captain Valerie Smith.
Capt. Valerie K. Smith, received the 2020 Alfred A. Cunningham Award, awarded to the Marine Aviator of the Year for the 49th Annual Marine Corps Aviation Association Symposium in Dallas, July 22, 2021. The award categories are highly competitive, indicating exceptional leadership and their significant contributions to Marine aviation.
The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
