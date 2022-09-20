The Trident Room Podcast - 41 – Ronal Morales – Making Marine Corps Foreign Area Officers

The Trident Room Podcast host Sydney Murkins sits down and has a conversation with Naval Postgraduate School Alumnus Ronal Morales.



This episode was recorded on September 20, 2022.



RONAL MORALES, a Marine Corps veteran and International Affairs Professional served on active duty for 25 years. Following his formative years in Perú, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served on assignments and deployments in the Middle East, South America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. In 2012, he was selected as one of the first Foreign Area Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in the Marine Corps. He is currently an advisor for the Marine Corps International Affairs Program.



LinkedIn:



https://www.linkedin.com/in/ronalmorales7/



For more information about IAP:



https://www.hqmc.marines.mil/ppo/Units/Strategy-and-Plans-Division-PL/International-Affairs-Branch-PLU/International-Affairs-Programs/



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!



The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.