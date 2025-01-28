Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 62 - Academic Arsenal Series, Amphibious Aircraft and the IndoPacific

    The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 62 - Academic Arsenal Series, Amphibious Aircraft and the IndoPacific

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In the next episode of our new Academic Arsenal series – focused on NPS students’ defense-relevant research – host Eric Czaja speaks with two U.S. Air Force senior pilots in the defense analysis program whose examination of amphibious aircraft could offer an innovative solution to logistics challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

    Trident Room Podcast host U.S. Army Maj. Eric Czaja has a conversation with NPS Department of Defense Analysis students U.S. Air Force Maj. Bobby Strain and U.S. Air Force Maj. Tim Marti. This episode was recorded on August 31, 2024.

    Maj. Bobby Strain is a U.S. Air Force senior pilot with more than 2,450 flying hours in the C-5M and KC-135R/T. A 2011 ROTC graduate of the Colorado School of Mines, he has flown missions worldwide, including combat missions in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Resolute Support, Inherent Resolve, and Freedom’s Sentinel. Maj. Tim Marti is also a U.S. Air Force senior pilot with more than 2,000 hours flying the U-28 and other various AFSOC aircraft, including combat missions in Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Together, Strain and Marti have authored a joint thesis entitled “Airpower Beyond the Runway: Amphibious Aircraft to Enhance Agility in INDOPACOM.” Their thesis explores how seaplanes, specifically amphibious aircraft, can support the U.S. Joint Force while also creating challenges for adversaries in the Indo-Pacific. The study explores the limitations of current assets and the advantages of utilizing seaplanes in two fictional scenarios. Utilizing a mixed methods qualitative/quantitative approach to compare seaplanes against various platforms – including aircraft, ships, boats, and submarines – the study showcases the seaplane’s unique advantages due to its speed, range, and access to remote locations. The study concludes with a series of recommendations for the DOD to inform decision-makers of the potential for investment in amphibious aircraft, and suggests courses of action to validate the requirement.

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. www.npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 15:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84555
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110785824.mp3
    Length: 00:24:59
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
