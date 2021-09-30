The Trident Room Podcast - 36 - Luke Goorsky - Meet the Host

The Trident Room Podcast co-host Nathanial Hancock sits down to get to know The Trident Room Host Luke Goorsky.
Luke Goorsky is from Santa Clarita, CA. He attended the University of California, San Diego where he earned a bachelor’s degree in History. He received his commission in May 2014 as a naval intelligence officer through Officer Candidate School. Luke served onboard the USS Harry S. Truman, at U.S. Fifth Fleet, and at the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Hawaii Field Office. Luke is enrolled in the department of National Security Affairs in the East Asia track.
The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
npsfoundation.org
For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!
