The Trident Room Podcast - 36 - Luke Goorsky - Meet the Host

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70843" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Trident Room Podcast co-host Nathanial Hancock sits down to get to know The Trident Room Host Luke Goorsky.



Luke Goorsky is from Santa Clarita, CA. He attended the University of California, San Diego where he earned a bachelor’s degree in History. He received his commission in May 2014 as a naval intelligence officer through Officer Candidate School. Luke served onboard the USS Harry S. Truman, at U.S. Fifth Fleet, and at the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Hawaii Field Office. Luke is enrolled in the department of National Security Affairs in the East Asia track.





The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!