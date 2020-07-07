Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Episode 4: Cyberblock

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th CW acting command chief, discusses Cyberblock and RTS travel vouchers with Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman, 960th CW Cyberblock technician, July 7, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio - Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 14:20
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 63914
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107888169.mp3
    Length: 00:25:21
    Artist Chief Master Sgt. Chris Howard and Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman
    Composer Samantha Mathison
    Album Sword and Shield
    Track # 4
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 4: Cyberblock, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    AFRC
    USAF
    Gladiators
    AFReserve
    travel vouchers
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    ReserveResilient
    960CW
    Cyberblock
    Cyber Block
    Sword and Shield

