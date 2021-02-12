Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Group senior enlisted leader, talks with Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing director of psychological health, about holiday stress and coping mechanisms Dec. 2, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2021 10:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|67943
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108714451.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:22
|Artist
|Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, featuring Frances Martinez
|Composer
|Samantha Mathison
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|76
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 76: Holiday Stress, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT