Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 103: Digital Force Protection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73492" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Col. Richard Erredge, commander of the 960th Cyberspace Wing, focuses on Digital Force Protection with Lt. Col. Megan Kell, Capt. Brian Frey and K.C. Erredge at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas on April 1, 2023. The principles of Digital Force Protection set out to safeguard military members and their families against disinformation that might affect them in both the physical and digital domain. (U.S. Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)