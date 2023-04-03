Col. Richard Erredge, commander of the 960th Cyberspace Wing, focuses on Digital Force Protection with Lt. Col. Megan Kell, Capt. Brian Frey and K.C. Erredge at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas on April 1, 2023. The principles of Digital Force Protection set out to safeguard military members and their families against disinformation that might affect them in both the physical and digital domain. (U.S. Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 103: Digital Force Protection, by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
